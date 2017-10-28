Translated by Ollie Richardson

02:40:39

28/10/2017



The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in a letter addressed to Konrad Szymański, the Secretary of State on the European affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland urges to reconsider the Polish authorities the position concerning the education reform undertaken by the government of Ukraine.

“We value the position the Republic of Poland takes on the rights of national minorities in Ukraine. However, considering the global political environment, we ask that you avoid toughening your rhetoric towards Ukraine’s leadership following the adoption of the new education law in Ukraine”.

Besides this, emphasizing the high authority of Poland among Eastern European countries, Madam Mogherini urges the Polish authorities to influence “the foreign policy position” of Hungary and Romania, which also delivered tough criticism in regards to Ukraine. “… we ask that you raise with your Hungarian and Romanian counterparts the point of toning down the rhetoric towards the Ukrainian government in relation to the new education law”.

According to her, the European Commission takes all measures so that the rights of ethnic minorities in Ukraine are ensured, and the interests of EU countries are satisfied. In exchange for the help of the Polish authorities, the EU promises to make concessions on those questions where there are disagreements between Warsaw and Brussels, namely on problems of judicial reform and the mandatory relocation of migrants on the territory of Poland.

Disagreements between the countries arose after the adoption by the Ukrainian government of the Law on Education, which establishes tight restrictions on the use of the languages of ethnic minorities. In compliance with it, as of September 1st, 2018, the subjects taught in the languages of minorities will remain only at elementary school, and as of 2020 all schools of the country will become Ukrainian-speaking. Thus, the law imposes an actual ban on education in any language, except Ukrainian, and deprives ethnic minorities of the right to study in their native language. The authorities of Hungary and Romania consider that this initiative not only violates the rights of ethnic minorities, but also doesn’t correspond to the fundamental principles of the European community, which a part of the authorities of Ukraine very much seek to become. The Hungarian government already promised to address the European authorities with the demand not to allow the introduction of the law into force and also to block further progress concerning the process of Ukraine’s European integration.

Proceeding from content of the letter, it is possible to draw the conclusion that Brussels has completely forgotten that the EU should be the guarantor of compliance with the main European principles. The European Commission not only urges the international community not to interfere with the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, but also asks Poland – where there are also problems in respect to democratic rights – to assist with this question. This concerns the judicial reform, which actually puts the judicial branch of power under the control of the executive one. This initiative threatens the rule of law in the country and contradicts the basic principles of the EU. It should be noted that if earlier European Commission representatives criticised the reforms, then now they are ready to “concede” to Poland on this issue, thereby encouraging the anti-democratic policy of Warsaw. The European Commission will make a compromise on the question of the migration policy of Poland, which refuses to implement the European quotas established by Brussels for accepting migrants. It turns out that such States as Italy, Greece, and Germany are ready to accept the main flow of migrants, and Poland, which is also a member of the united Europe, believes in its exclusiveness and doesn’t wish to fulfil its general obligations and to show European solidarity.

The present Polish government even more often refuses to obey the rules and demands of the EU. With such requests and statements about the readiness to make concessions the European Commission only fuels the already big ambitions of the Polish authorities, which think that they can violate with impunity the democratic rights and dictate the rules of the game to the whole of Europe.