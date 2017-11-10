Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:06:09

10/11/2017

The White House’s proposal to Moscow of a plan for the placement in Donbass of 20,000 peacekeepers under the auspices of the OSCE, and not the UN is the closing stage of the preparation of a special operation of the US in Ukraine. Such an opinion of FBA “Economy Today” was sounded by the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee for Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich.

“The US’ proposal of 20,000 peacekeepers is far from incidental. Washington, by removing the foreign contingent from under the aegis of the UN to under a pro-American organization, determines in advance that the military personnel of the US army will become peacekeepers. Such an impressive structure isn’t necessary to ensure the security on the line of differentiation of the conflict in Donbass, its aim is principally different. American soldiers will have to cut off the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics from Russia along the border. Then, the final stage of the special operation will start, which Washington not the first month has been preparing for Ukraine. It is precisely for this that ten brigades from among the so-called ‘national battalions’ – radical nationalist groups – were formed. These people are capable of any atrocities and murder. The corresponding task is being set for them – genetic cleaning,” noted the senator.

The American “Wall Street Journal” declared that the White House intends in the near future to discuss with Moscow the plan about the deployment in the East of Ukraine of 20,000 peacekeepers. Thus, American and other western diplomats consider that the specified mission can act under the auspices of the OSCE, and not the UN. It is justified by the fact that OSCE observers already act in Ukraine – their mission consists of about 1,000 monitors.

“All of America’s policies of the past few months vis-a-vis Ukraine are the links of the same chain. The approval by the US State Department of $350 million for deliveries to Kiev of lethal weapons will give not only the chance to bring additional arms to the UAF, but also to legalize the ‘backdating’ of what was already imported on the sly. The US step-by-step arm and train 10 brigades of right-wingers – they must be ready by the times American soldiers appear on the border with Russia. Under the guise of ‘establishing order’, the elimination of undesirable persons will begin – it is the only plan that the American-Ukrainian alliance has to return Donbass. By the way, the intensity of the shelling on the LDPR that amplified in recent weeks is also a part of the plan – it establishes exhausting the proclaimed republics and oppressing them morally as the objectives,” stressed the member of the Federation Council.

The scenario of Washington and Kiev won’t suit Russia

The representation of the Russian Federation in the UN, at the request of the President Vladimir Putin, at the beginning of September sent to the Secretary-General and the Chairman of the Security Council of the international organization a draft resolution on the placement of a mission along the contact line in Donbass. It was supposed that it will ensure the security of employees of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. Kiev declared that peacekeepers are necessary not only on the line of differentiation, but also along the borders with Russia.

The position of Moscow was clearly designated by Vladimir Putin: “blue helmets” must be only on the line of differentiation. Thus, the placement of a UN contingent is possible only after the withdrawal of arms in accordance with the proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.