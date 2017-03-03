Translated by Nikita Che

In Donetsk, the documentary “His Battalion” about the legendary warrior Motorola was shown yesterday. During the end of the movie, the audience rose to their feet to show their appreciation for the hero.



Donetsk film maker Maksim Fadeev made this documentary in memory of Colonel Arsen Pavlov, the commander of the Sparta Battalion in the Donetsk People’s Republic, after his assassination by Kiev thugs in his own home on the 16th of November, 2016.

Sparta Commander Vladimir Zhoga, nomme de guerre Vokha, who replaced departed Motorola, said that “the film maker had been with us during our battles — in Donetsk airport, in the South of the Republic, at drills. And he could catch and share the atmosphere of the Battalion’s life, as it was, is, and remains.” The documentary spans two and a half an hours of Motorola’s battles, much attention is paid to the combat events at Donetsk airport. Recently Russian journalist Semion Pegov presented his book “Me and red-haired separatist” about Colonel Pavlov.