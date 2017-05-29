Translated by Ollie Richardson 17:35:19 29/05/2017 politnavigator.net In Ukraine there is a new depressing record. The abduction and disappearance of children has become a mass phenomenon. Since the beginning of the year, the National police of Ukraine have received 2,298 statements about the disappearance of children. This was reported by the press service of the department on Facebook. “Currently the police is conducting activities aimed at establishing the whereabouts of 67 children. 25 of which disappeared in 2017,” specified the department. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.