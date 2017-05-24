Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

13:18:39

24/05/2017



Representatives of nationalist groups who previously demanded the closing of the restaurant of eastern cuisine “Linas Caffe” on Bessarabska Square in the capital reached conciliation with the owners of this establishment, or so the initiator of the scandal – the leader of the “National Patriotic Movement of Ukraine” Mikhail Kovalchuk – claimed on his Facebook page.

He stated that a meeting between Ukrainian nationalists and owners of the Arab cafe took place on May 23rd, and in dialogue, according to him, “100% understanding was reached”. The list of agreements, according to Kovalchuk, consists of several points.



Among the most important: the name, the menu, and the serving of clients in “Linas Caffe” from now on will be in Ukrainian. In addition, the personnel of the institution that participated in the conflict on May 19th will be dismissed.

The radicals at the same time stated that all accusations aimed at nationalists of attempting to arrange a pogrom in the center of Kiev are false. “To all dark-thinkers who threw mud at patriots and tried arrange inter-national enmity – I wish enlightenment, wisdom, harmonies, and I have a request – do not judge all according to yourself,” summarised Kovalchuk.

At the same time, it was believed, seemingly, not by everyone.

On social networks the holding “Anti-pogrom concert on Bessarabka” was already announced on May 24th. The organiser of this action is the head of the Kiev Jewish Pushkin Klezmer Band ensemble Mitya Gerasimov, who calls to respond to the actions of nationalists.

“The latest events – the attack of Nazis on the Lebanese cafe in the center of Kiev, and other gross violations of the law and human rights, Roma pogroms, the murder of Roma in the Kharkov region, demand from Ukrainian society and the authorities a distinct response… Let’s have a short concert meeting, cheerful and beautiful — the reponse of decent free people to jerks and fascists who try to impose on us their sick gloomy reality. I appeal to all friends and acquaintances. Musicians, come and play! Journalists, come and speak! Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, Jews and Armenians, Roma, Lebanese, Azerbaijanians, students and pensioners, military servicemen and civilians — all – all – all — come and defend the best side of the city and Ukraine that we love and in which we want to live,” he summarized.