Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:05:49

10/03/2018



The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) gave to Ukraine the special status of “aspirant country” of the organisation, reports the alliance’s website. The vice speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Irina Gerashenko also wrote about this on Facebook, having noted that the country approaches NATO membership.

“NATO recognised the status of aspirant country for Ukraine! Step by step we approach full membership in the alliance,” she wrote. The issue of providing the status of aspirant country to Ukraine was discussed on Friday during a meeting between the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze and the Deputy NATO Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, added Gerashchenko.

In turn, on NATO’s website it is noted that four partner countries want to enter alliance: Georgia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Macedonia.

After the change of the government in Ukraine in February, 2014, the new country’s leaders are heading towards the entry of the republic into the EU and NATO. At the same time the President Petro Poroshenko repeatedly emphasised that the final decision on these questions will be made via a referendum.

At the beginning of January of this year the head of State noted that accession to the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance is a strategic objective of Ukraine, but is unlikely to happen in 2018. “It’s not our business, as is said in the text, to know the time and terms, I will only note that I am convinced of its [the aim] realism,” said Poroshenko.

