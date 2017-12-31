Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

31/12/2017

Canada recently gave the green light for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, and the US is ready to follow its example. However, not everyone knows that the military experts of these two countries are engaged not for the first year in training the soldiers of the Ukrainian army, writes the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Stéphane Siohan, the journalist of Le Figaro, visited the Yavorov training ground in the Lvov region, where he communicated with Ukrainian soldiers and western instructors to find out how the UAF changes under the guidance of the West.

The journalist describes how exercises take place at the training ground, where houses are built that “oddly resemble houses the Donbass”, i.e., the “scenery” imitates the region of Ukraine where the Ukrainian soldiers are supposed to fight, thus learn to seize houses, but not enemy entrenchments or military facilities.

The staff sergeant of the 45th infantry brigade of the National Guard of the State of Oklahoma Jeff Leggett, who, after classes, leaves together with other instructors in the International Center for Peacemaking and Safety located in the Ukrainian town of Yavorov, leads the exercises. This is the only Ukrainian military base open to NATO forces, not only during the period of the “Rapid Trident” exercise, but also during the whole year – within the framework of the program that is designed to cardinally change the training of the Ukrainian army.



As Le Figaro notes, many Ukrainian military personnel who are trained by NATO instructors passed through the war in Donbass and have fighting experience.

Today the military base in Yavorov became the permanent place of deployment of 200 American and 250 Canadian soldiers, who have their own territory, dining room, sports hall, and living quarters. This year Lithuanians are present here, and sometimes representatives of schools from Sandhurst and Saint-Cyr come to the center, writes Stéphane Siohan.

The major Geoff Day, the deputy commander of the 2nd mechanized crew of Canada, told the journalist that Ukrainians in 2015 asked for the help of the West, and Canada was the first to respond. “It’s already the fifth rotation: in total 1000 Canadian soldiers visited here. It was entrusted to us to develop a program of training for junior command staff,” he said.



And the military of Canada developed a program, and a rather extensive one at that. There are classes in tactics, artillery preparation, the use of armoured vehicles, the preparation of military police, logistics, and medical care.

The Canadian sergeant Raul Zahara complains about the younger command staff: “According to the Russian tradition, all decisions are made at the top by a big group of officers, whereas we in Canada appreciate personal initiative at the lower level, at the place of events. Ukrainians need at all costs to create an effective non-commissioned officer’s corps. In this way they won’t be ready to enter NATO for 10-15 more years”.

The journalist also communicated with Ukrainian military personnel. 22-year-old Oleg, a soldier of the 92nd brigade of the UAF, speaks very warmly about Canadian instructors, however, somehow very much peculiarly. “Canadians are wonderful guys,” he says. “Their bullet-proof vests are three times lighter than ours, and they eat much better than we do”.

And the Lieutenant Vitaly Ilyik, who served in the 36th brigade of the UAF marines adds: “It is very interesting for me to look at the organisation and subordination of Americans. Our Soviet military tradition became obsolete. There were no effective intermediaries in the Red Army, which led to mistakes and alcoholism. Today we want to change the model, not to break people in favour of the system”. The Ukrainian army for a quarter of a century of independence didn’t create their own military traditions, and the Soviet Union is again guilty of all troubles.

Le Figaro writes that since 2015 more than 6000 soldiers and cadets were trained by American, Canadian, Baltic, and British instructors. Also, Captain Kayla Christopher, a communications officer of the 45th infantry brigade of Oklahoma quotes: “Our work isn’t connected to the conflict. We want to support Ukraine in its aspiration to interact with NATO forces”.



Persons on social networks were skeptical about the article of Le Figaro. Users unanimously said the same thing: the only Soviet tradition that the Armed Forces of Ukraine got rid of is the tradition of winning. And they got rid of it rather successfully, judging by reports from the frontline in Donbass. It is unlikely that the UAF in general were once successors of the foundations of the Soviet army, more likely this can be said about Russian army.

The UAF lacks the most important thing, which incidentally is in the armies of the republics – motivation. When people take up arms to defend their own homes, land, and family, no instructor – nor Canadian, Lithuanian, or American – won’t help.