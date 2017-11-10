Translated by Ollie Richardson

20:38:31

10/11/2017



Instructors of a reconnaissance division from one of the countries of the NATO alliance train the military personnel of the UAF at the base in the Stanitsa Luganskaya region. This was reported at a briefing in the Lugansk Information Center by the official representative of the people’s militia of the LPR Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko.

“According to our intelligence it became known that near the village of Aleksandrovka of the Stanitsa Luganskaya region in the forest area there is a base protected by special units of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine numbering up to 30 people with good hardware and equipment,” he noted. “At this base there is a reconnaissance unit of one of the countries of the NATO alliance, the instructors of which train the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” added Marochko.

