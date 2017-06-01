Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

01/06/2017

The Russian oppositionist Aleksey Navalny, who in his attempts to create an image of a “fighter against corruption” has turned into a downright liar, fraudster, and a crook, nowadays isn’t perceived in Russian society even as anything akin to a “political figure”. Navalny’s Anti-corruption Foundation is a fiction, which is plentifully eating the money of patrons and donors. Navalny’s methods of raising his rating, we are speaking about the use of children, is the highest form of obscenity, and Navalny 2018 in general is delirious bullsh*t.

In fact, the only thing that can force Russians today to listen to Navalny is his answers to the mass of questions to the oppositionist that have accumulated, the vast majority of which are very inconvenient for Aleksey, and an honest answer to them, without doubts, will slam shut the cover of the coffin of this entire farcical project. Here are a few of them: