

Petro Poroshenko signed the law on the status of “participants of the Revolution of dignity” (the official propaganda term used by today’s Ukraine in reference to the far-right armed militants participants in the mass riots of autumn-winter of 2013-2014). This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the head of Ukraine.

“The special operation of the Kremlin to disrupt the signing of the Association Agreement with the European Union was a part of the hybrid war against Ukraine. That’s why the participants of the Revolution of dignity did the same work as the soldiers at the frontline. It is no coincidence that they in 2014 became the first volunteers.

Those persons on the barricades of Maidan who were injured or lost their health will now receive the same benefits as combatants. Today a Law was signed that restores justice.

It’s respect from the State for the courage that was demonstrated during the Revolution of Dignity,” said Poroshenko.