The member of the political council of the “Sotsialisty” party Denis Zharkikh, who was one of the organizers of an action in support of the journalist and blogger Ruslan Kotsaba, at the High Specialized Court after the completion of a hearing was attacked by representatives of a radical nationalist organization. This was reported by Zharkikh on his Facebook page.

According to him, the incident occurred after he left the perimeter of the building of the High Specialised Court, and went across the territory of the government quarter.

“I was assaulted on Bankova Street (the street where the Presidential Administration is – ed). C14 attacked me. I was blinded by ‘tear gas’, and beaten with fists and legs,” noted Zharkikh.

It should be noted that he actively opposed the representatives of the radical organization that organized an action against Kotsaba outside the walls of the High Specialised Court. Their skirmish nearly led to a fight, but the existence of a police cordon restrained the intensity of emotions.

Afterwards, Zharkikh left the perimeter of the court accompanied by colleagues.

Meanwhile, C14 uploaded a video of the beating and accompanied it with the comment that it sends greetings to “all separatists”.

Earlier,“Strana” reported that Ruslan Kotsaba, to whom the full text of the judgement of the criminal case was read by the High Specialized Court, cancelled his plee of not guilty on the case of high treason, and under the escort of representatives of the state protection service left the courthouse on 4 Philip Orlik Street.