Translated by Ollie Richardson

20:23:43

25/02/2018



After the dissemination of information that the UAF presented the destruction of an ambulance of the DPR as the liquidation of an enemy BMP, the press service of the headquarters of the “ATO” removed the video from their page.



This was reported by the head of the press service of the DPR Armed Forces Daniil Bezsonov.

“The day prior on the website of the press center of the headquarters of the ATO a video was posted showing how the military personnel of the 93rd brigade of the UAF near the settlement Dokuchaevsk allegedly eliminated a BMP of the DPR Armed Forces The press service of the Armed Forces of the Republic decided to investigate this, and thus it became clear that the military personnel of the UAF indeed eliminated equipment, but it was not a BMP, but an ambulance that was evacuating the wounded, which is a violation of the norms of the Geneva Convention,” said Bezsonov.

Also, the press service of the DPR Armed Forces published a report from the place where the UAZ converted into an ambulance was destroyed by the UAF. The leader of the tactical “Mospino” group (UAF), while aiming the anti-tank missile, clearly saw a red cross on the body of the UAZ. Nevertheless, he fired the shot.

“I want to draw attention to the fact that the burned ambulance was towed from the scene of the incident overnight. Because the valorous ‘warriors of light’ didn’t allow anyone to approach to evacuate the bodies of the dead while it was light and continued to fire mortars at the area,” said the war correspondent. “After shedding light on this fact, the Ukrainian video and post was removed from the website of the press center of the headquarters of the ‘ATO’. I think that someone was slapped on the wrist for this,” he noted. “This once again confirms that the Ukrainian side doesn’t disdain any methods of warfare,” summed up Daniil Bezsonov.

The army command of the DPR published the scheme according to which the ambulance was shelled. The scheme of the incident was presented at a briefing on February 25th by the deputy commander of the operative command of the DPR Eduard Basurin.

[At around the 1 minute mark]

“I want to once again return to the cynical murder of three people near Dokuchaevsk organised by the war criminal Klochkov on February 22nd. Careful investigative events are being held and a criminal case will be opened after this incident. The scheme of shelling the ambulance is presented for your attention,” said the second-in-command.

Basurin noted that the Ukrainian command was notified about the need to evacuate the serviceman of the DPR Armed Forces, who was wounded as a result of UAF shelling.