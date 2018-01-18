Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard



23:54:09

18/01/2018



A lot of crimes of the Ukrainian “liberators of Donbass” remain understudied only for the reason that the punishers managed physically eliminate practically all witnesses. Nevertheless, new testimonies appear today — thanks to the exchange of prisoners of war that took place on December 27th, 2017. The few escaped militiamen tell stories that literally make blood run cold in the veins.

One of such stories was heard by the correspondent of “Politnavigator” in a hospital in Donetsk where released prisoners undergo rehabilitation.

This concerns the occupation by the UAF of the city of Krasny Liman at the beginning of June, 2014. The fight for the settlement took place on June 3rd, 2014. The collision lasted for more than 8 hours. The militia suffered the most losses and retreated from the city whilst fighting. Their losses were critical; naturally, nobody counted the Ukrainian losses.

On that black day the railway hospital of Krasny Liman was overcrowded – a mass of victims arrived – militiamen, railway workers, and peaceful citizens. Reanimation and traumatology were chock-a-block with the most severely wounded. There was a need for amputations, surgery on internals – there was no anesthesia or wadded-gauze materials…

By the evening the hospitals were once again strongly shelled – the arrival of shells lasted for an hour and a half. The building was destroyed into ruins. There was a huge number of losses among medical staff.

The militia retreated is an unorganised manner, with heavy fighting. In the hospital a large number of seriously wounded remained. When nazis from the “Artemovsk” battalion rushed into the clinic, there was already nobody to defend the wounded.

The nazis showed their true colours. They shot 25 militiamen directly on the operating tables. They shot wounded railway workers – nobody tried to discern whether they were “separatists” or not. The medical staff were dragged out into the yard. They were stripped naked and beaten just because they treated and operated on “separatists”. The chief surgeon of the hospital was shot … Attempts to save his life were in vain.

The medical staff selflessly tried to save militiamen – they took away the critically wounded to different wards and hid them in an air-raid shelter… It didn’t help.

