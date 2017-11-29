Translated by Ollie Richardson

29/11/2017

In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine it was suggested to impose criminal liability for denial of Holodomor. The relevant draft law was registered on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, reports on Tuesday, November 28th.

Among the authors of the draft law are Andrey Ilyenko and Yury Levchenko. The document under the name “Law ‘On the Introduction of Amendments to Some Acts of Ukraine’ (Concerning Criminal Liability for Denial of Holodomor)” was registered as number 7343. The text of the document and the explanatory note on the website are absent. It is noted that the draft law was submitted to the leadership.

Earlier the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, speaking at an event on the occasion of the Day of remembrance of the victims of Holodomor on Saturday, November 25th, urged Russia to “repent” and recognise the famine of the 1930’s in Ukraine as genocide.

The Senate of the State of Washington in the US recognised the Holodomor in Ukraine of 1932-1933 as genocide and adopted the corresponding resolution on commemorating the memory of the victims of Holodomor [Britain refuses to recognise it as “genocide” – ed]. “Holodomor was genocide organised by Joseph Stalin and the Soviet regime against the people of Ukraine,” said the senators.