Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:10:39

26/01/2018



Canada has expanded its military contingent in Ukraine by fifty people. This was reported by the head of the Canadian military training mission in Ukraine Lieutenant-Colonel Kristopher Reeves‏ on Twitter.

Approx. 50 additional @CanadianForces members arrived in #Ukraine 🇺🇦 this morning making this the largest #OpUNIFIER 🇨🇦 contingent since the start of the mission to help train and mentor the #Ukrainian military in its efforts to maintain #sovereignty, #Security & #Stability pic.twitter.com/EoVd5d1ruc — Kristopher Reeves (@LColKrisReeves) January 26, 2018

As was reported, at the beginning of March the government of Canada announced its decision to continue the UNIFIER military training mission in Ukraine for another two years – until March 31st, 2019. Within the framework of this operation about 200 Canadian military instructors since 2016 have carried out classes for Ukrainian military personnel. Besides this, the Canadians are consulted regarding the reform of the UAF.