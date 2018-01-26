Share Button

26/01/2018

ukrinform.ru


Canada has expanded its military contingent in Ukraine by fifty people. This was reported by the head of the Canadian military training mission in Ukraine Lieutenant-Colonel Kristopher Reeves‏ on Twitter.

As was reported, at the beginning of March the government of Canada announced its decision to continue the UNIFIER military training mission in Ukraine for another two years – until March 31st, 2019. Within the framework of this operation about 200 Canadian military instructors since 2016 have carried out classes for Ukrainian military personnel. Besides this, the Canadians are consulted regarding the reform of the UAF.

