Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:17:43

13/03/2017

From April, 2017, 482 Airmobile Forces will leave the ranks of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade — the letters of resignation have already been signed.

This was stated to TIMER on the condition of anonymity by one of the Airmobile Forces in Nikolaev.

Currently 1,700 troops are in the brigade. However, the number of personnel (in wartime) is 5,400 people.

According to our interlocutor, another 800 letters of dismissal after May of this year have already been signed. In most cases, military personnel massively leave the ranks of the airborne brigade due to delays of wages and an absence of weekends.

“A person leaves duty and immediately enters another one without a weekend. We are simply pushed to the limit. A bestial attitude to the Airmobile Forces. Also they delayed wages, we still haven’t been paid for February. The whole garrison received, except our team,” said the Airmobile Forces member.

The military did not pay material aid (it is 70% of the salary), which is always paid at the end of the year.