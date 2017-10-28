Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:20:09

28/10/2017



In three years the non-combat losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine exceeded 10,000 people. This was stated by the Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoly Matios on the air of ZiK TV channel.

“I want to now give horrible statistics that nobody speaks about. Since 2014 up to today in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units that defend the country 10,103 persons have died as a result of irrevocable and sanitary losses, i.e. not from fighting,” said Matios.

According to the prosecutor, because of violations of army regulations and crimes against each other the number of non-combat losses has reached two fully-fledged brigades. According to Matios, crimes among the military personnel and the death of “well-motivated patriots” are connected to the fact that the previous authorities destroyed the moral spirit of the army. In addition, about 360,000 more participants of the ATO suffer from post-traumatic syndrome.

For publicly expressing the view that veterans of the ATO pose a threat to society, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak discharged from his position the head of the psychiatry clinic of the main military clinical hospital Oleg Druz. According to Poltorak, the attitude of Druz must be investigated, the reason for which is his statement that “93% of ATO participants are a potential threat to society and need treatment”, because the ATO veterans’ level of aggression and conflictedness, the exacerbation of drug abuse and alcoholism, and also asocial behavior and quantity of suicides increases. Modern psychiatry distinguishes post-traumatic syndrome (“Vietnam syndrome”, “Afghan syndrome”) for combatants, which is characterized by a high level of anxiety against the background of reflecting on events that damage the psyche.

Due to the persistent theft of Stalker Zone’s work, we will provide a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Evidence of such theft (copy and paste without a referral link) is being actively collected and legal action will be taken against repeat offenders.