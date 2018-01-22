Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:59:49

22/01/2018



The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko made a faux pas once again. Speaking at an event devoted to the Day of Unity of Ukraine he spoke about the Ukrainian occupant, who tramples on the Ukrainian land.

“The Day of Unity will have a bitter taste for Ukrainians as long as the boot of the Ukrainian occupant… [Poroshenko panics and corrects himself] the Russian occupant tramples on our sovereign Ukrainian lands of Crimea, Sevastopol, and the Donetsk and Lugansk regions,” said Petro Poroshenko.

As a reminder, the Day of Unity of Ukraine is celebrated on January 22nd, on the day of the declaration in 1919 of the [so-called – ed] Act of reunion of the Ukrainian National Republic and the West Ukrainian People’s Republic with the united Ukrainian State.

Никогда ещё Штирлиц не был так близок к провалу… pic.twitter.com/klEjxM2M1b — Бывший Опер (@SdibqJgth) January 22, 2018

It should be noted that Stalker Zone’s work is being actively appropriated by the so-called “Doni News Agency”, with no link to the original material or even a “hat-tip” being provided. This is a total violation of all journalistic norms and is factually criminal. Here is a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Readers of Stalker Zone are urged to bear in mind the aforementioned and to exercise vigilance in regards to copy and paste websites like “Doni News Agency”, which masquerade as producers of original material while profiteering from the honest work of others.