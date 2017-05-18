Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

In Belgorod-Dniester in the Odessa region green ink was poured over the member of the executive committee of the city council Vasily Kashchi, and attempts were made to throw him into a trash can just because of the fact that the man refused to recognize Crimea as Ukrainian territory.

The incident occurred because of the issue on the construction of a temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the so-called Kiev patriarchy. The member of the executive committee Vasily Kashchi stated that he won’t vote for the construction of the temple because of his ethnic origin – Bulgarian. On the question of State ownership of Crimea Kashchi said that the peninsula belongs to the people.

It angered the representatives of a number of Ukrainian public organizations who were present at the meeting. Therefore, green ink was poured over Kashchi and attempts were made to throw him into a garbage container. About 40 Ukrainian nationalists mocked the man until he was driven off by law enforcement officers. The victim asked the medical institution for help.

As was reported by the police, information on the incident was entered into the log of the uniform record keeping, and the issue of entering the data into the Unified register of pre-trial investigations on the legal qualification of a criminal offense provided by the article “hooliganism” is being considered. However, as practice shows, none of attackers will be punished, as the Kiev government supports those who defend the “interests” of Ukraine in any way.