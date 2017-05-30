Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:20:39

30/05/2017

This weekend marks exactly three years that Vladimir Dorogokupets – the commandant of the tent town “Odessa Druzhina” on Kulikovo field – has been languishing in an Odessa pre-trial detention center. He is accused of overthrowing the constitutional system. He doesn’t recognise any guilt, he refuses to comply with the investigation.

“Politnavigator”, through the lawyer of Vladimir, asked him questions and received detailed answers in which the prisoner told how he was tortured in the first interrogation, which was carried out without a lawyer, about his prison life, and about why the inhabitants of Odessa lost to the Ukrainian right-wing radicals on May 2nd.

Under what article you are accused?

“There are many articles. The main one is 109 part 1. Actions aimed at forceful change or overthrow of the constitutional order.”

What, according to the investigation, do these actions consist of?

“Oh what to tell you … That I allegedly formed a group with which I was going to travel to the territory of Russia for training then return with it to Odessa, both to carry out acts of terrorism and to carry out other actions on the instructions of curators from Russia.”

How and where were you arrested?

“Me and my friends, there was only four of us, really wanted to leave Ukraine, after all all of us in some way were related to Kulikovo field in Odessa. We really went to Moscow, but we were detained on May 27th, 2014, at 15.00 by ‘Alpha’ of the SBU at the Odessa railway station. And I was very rigidly detained.”

And how did the SBU learn about your plans? Among you there was someone who reported to them about it?

“The question of the traitor remains open so far. In full I will be able to speak about this when free and not in Ukraine. But I fully admit that my phone could be tapped and surveillance was at work. Nevertheless I almost until the end of April was the commandant of camp ‘Odessa Druzhina’ on Kulikovo field.”

And what about your comrades now? Did they comply with the investigation?

“Yes, they comply, but not with the investigation, but with the prosecutor’s office, but this compliance doesn’t aggravate my situation. The last one of them was released in December, 2015.”

Why are you still sat here then?

“They decided to present me as the organizer. Besides that, there is no proof of my guilt, and, in fact, guilt isn’t present anyway. It is demanded from me to fully recognise it, then graciously to promise to be sealed away for 7 years.

Due to the replacement of the chairman of the judiciary board since April of this year, consideration of the case began from the very beginning. Court sessions usually take place 1-2 times a month. And hearings in essence take place extremely rarely. Generally they only prolong the sanction of detention.”

Why are you being kept for so long in the pre-trial detention center?

“Because the Rada adopted a law by which the measure of restraint for those who are suspected of crimes against this so-called State can only be detention. They want me to confess my guilt. But from what pleasure I have to admit what I didn’t make?”

Describe your prison life?

“Well, there isn’t much to describe. From what is given here, there is nothing to eat here but bread. And so volunteers whenever possible send things. Generally quick-cooking cereals. And life, what life here? The cell is 2m in width, 3.40m in length, and about 2m in height, and all amenities are in the cell … There are two of us here. Usually in such a cell 3-4 persons sit. But here they took my health condition into consideration.

The first year was very difficult. We were treated like animals. We even went for walks with dogs. The person on-duty at the pre-trial detention center has the keys to the cell. It’s almost impossible to call a doctor…

The lawyer wasn’t allowed to be present during the first SBU interrogation. I was tortured, beaten, threatened with punishment against my family. Tasers were used on the head and neck, palms were beaten on my head so that there were no bruises. I was beaten also on my sore joints … I was kept for more than 12 hours in handcuffs with my hands behind my back.”

And human rights activists and representatives of international human rights organizations came to you?

“They were from the Red Cross, the UN, OSCE. They asked questions, wrote down the answers, and just nodded. It makes no sense. So no… The Red Cross, seeing the problems with my feet, gave me a crutch, and then I walked, holding the wall.”

Why haven’t you been exchanged yet with Ukrainian military personnel?

“Because there haven’t been any exchanges between LDPR and Ukraine for 2 years. But I agreed to an exchange.”

How did it happen that on May 2nd you lost to right-wing radicals? Where were you and your “Odessa Druzhina” when the inhabitants of Odessa were burnt in the Trade Unions Building?

“I as of April 24th had an exacerbation of arthrosis in both ankle joints (I am a disabled person of the 2nd category). Well the question is ‘how to stop it’ … Here it was difficult to stop it. The inhabitants of Odessa, unlike Maidan protesters, had no weapons. And nobody at that time expected that they will really kill us.

Our Odessa guys were ready to fight or something like that. But nobody was ready for real bloodshed in Odessa at that time.

Well it is also necessary to not forget that for the actions against us hundreds of Maidan members were organised and armed, as well as Kharkov ultras and, in addition to the Kharkov representatives, ‘Misanthropic Division’ were sent.

I learned about the events on Grecheskaya Square and in the Trade Unions Building later in the evening. I will repeat, I was crippled at this moment with an exacerbation of arthrosis and from the pain I gnawed a pillow in 40 degrees temperature.”

And why after May 2nd was there already no resistance? Where did “Odessa Druzhina” disappear to?

“After May 2nd there were mass arrests. And what kind of serious resistance against the armed enemy it is possible to speak about, whilst being unarmed? Unlike Crimea, in Odessa there was no Russian fleet, unlike Donbass – a general border with Russia. That’s why practically all active participants of events in Odessa in their main mass went to Russia and Donbass.”

Do you regret participating in the events of the Russian spring in Odessa in 2014? If everything could be changed, would you participate again, knowing that you will spend three years in a pre-trial detention center?

“That’s a difficult question. I didn’t stop being a Russian person with Russian views. Would I have done things somehow differently? I would have traveled alone and on a different route … But I will never regret my participation in the Russian spring in my life.”

Everything aside, you don’t want to comply with the investigation?

“So that they can celebrate a victory? No. In the end I want to have legal proceedings with these villains in all possible international courts. I will never cooperate with them.”