Translated by Ollie Richardson

00:55:38

08/06/2017



Ukrainian radicals in Odessa forced a Moldovan to remove a Russia map stick from the luggage compartment of his car. The incident occurred on June 7th.



The radicals, having stopped the car driving on the road with a Russian registration plate, at the wheel of which there was a Moldovan citizen, forced the driver to remove the Russia map pasted on the luggage compartment.



As a reminder, on May 19th, in the center of Odessa on Sobornaya Square a group of radical youth attacked tourists from Moldova because of a St. George’s Ribbon, having reduced the girls to tears and slashing all 4 tyres on their car.