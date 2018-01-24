Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:42:39

24/01/2018



The former speaker of parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev in a conversation with the “Politwera“ channel offered some insights into the current state of affairs in Ukraine vis-a-vis different topics.

Petro Poroshenko, according to the insistent recommendations of Americans, plans to replace the current head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Gritsak with Valery Kondratyuk, who currently holds the post of the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine.

“The Americans lobby Kondratyuk very actively. If Kondratyuk will be appointed, then those terrorist attacks that took place in Donetsk, Lugansk, and which were foiled in Crimea, will be tens and hundreds times more frequent. He is purely an American agent,” said Tsarev.

Already in the summer of 2017, in an interview Politnavigator Tsarev claimed that Kondratyuk actually controls the department of special operations at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, which deploys acts of sabotage in Crimea and Donbass.

The US promised Tymoshenko to bring Turchynov closer to her…

Yulia Tymoshenko, who politicians in the West don’t trust, now looks for support in the US.

“Currently Tymoshenko does everything to receive support in the US. She recently flew there and was present at the church service of the Baptist church. These are lobbyists, who have a direct entrance to the Oval Office. She promised them general assistance vis-a-vis Ukraine and asked about a meeting with Trump, during which it will be possible to reach an agreement about support,” said Tsarev.

According to Tsarev’s information, Tymoshenko also asked American Baptists to reconcile her with Aleksandr Turchynov.