Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 16:08:03 01/11/2017 rusvesna.su The arrest of the son of Avakov is an attempt by NABU to show its efficiency to its curators from the US, stated the Deputy of the last legitimate Verkhovna Rada Oleg Tsarev to “Russian Spring”. “The US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker announced at a meeting with deputies of the Verkhovna Rada that NABU initiates about 30-40 large anti-corruption cases, however lately no result has been shown,” said Tsarev. The fact is that the US allocated about $70 million to support NABU, the staff of the department receive rather high salaries, but there aren’t any results. “The American curators threatened the leadership of NABU with large-scale staff rotation if there are no high-profile cases. Of course, this is a big blow to Avakov’s reputation. And not in the sense that it’s a crystal clear honest person who was accused of corruption. No. It just it means that if someone can arrest the son of Avakov, then Avakov is not such an influential person,” noted the politician. According to him, Avakov’s son will soon be released from custody. “I have no doubts that Avakov’s son will be released, but this arrest was important for NABU, as its purpose is to show its US curators their work, which is being sabotaged by the courts. Now nobody works with NABU, they have no contact with the SBU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other security agencies, nobody shares information with them. I don’t want to discuss the issue of Avakov’s or his son’s guilt, a lot of information was published on this subject, including in the Ukrainian media. But I am sure that NABU has no serious proof of the guilt of the arrested son of Avakov. He isn’t a Director, he isn’t a founder, therefore it is obvious that this arrest was only a demonstration. It is extremely important for NABU to show its work to the Americans. They say: ‘we work, we make arrests, we try, but there are no results, because there are no specialized anti-corruption courts’,” summarised Tsarev. Copyright © 2017 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.