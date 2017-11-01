Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The arrest of the son of Avakov is an attempt by NABU to show its efficiency to its curators from the US, stated the Deputy of the last legitimate Verkhovna Rada Oleg Tsarev to “Russian Spring”.

“The US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker announced at a meeting with deputies of the Verkhovna Rada that NABU initiates about 30-40 large anti-corruption cases, however lately no result has been shown,” said Tsarev.

The fact is that the US allocated about $70 million to support NABU, the staff of the department receive rather high salaries, but there aren’t any results.

“The American curators threatened the leadership of NABU with large-scale staff rotation if there are no high-profile cases. Of course, this is a big blow to Avakov’s reputation. And not in the sense that it’s a crystal clear honest person who was accused of corruption. No. It just it means that if someone can arrest the son of Avakov, then Avakov is not such an influential person,” noted the politician.

According to him, Avakov’s son will soon be released from custody.