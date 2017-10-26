Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:02:09

26/10/2017

The politician commented to NSN about the delivery to Turkey of representatives of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People forbidden in Russia Akhtem Chiygoz and Ilmi Umerov…



Representatives of the forbidden in Russia Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Akhtem Chiygoz and Ilmi Umerov were given to Turkey. Earlier Chiygoz was sentenced by the Crimean court to eight years in a maximum security penal colony on a charge of organising mass riots, Umerov – to two years in colony settlement. This was reported by Ukrainian Pravda.

The former speaker of parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev in a conversation with the NSN expressed confidence that it wasn’t a concession of Moscow in front of Ankara’s pressure.

“I don’t think that it is a concession. I think that it is an act of humanism. I don’t know what help Turkey would render to the Crimean Tatars. It happened in Ukraine, but now it occurs in Russia, I have no data,” he explained.

The politician noted that there are no serious reasons for the Crimean Tatars to be dissatisfied with the Russian authorities.

“In the region of Bakhchisarai some incidents happen all the time. But they have an exclusively local character. A mosque is being built, which wasn’t done during all the time of Ukrainain independence. Land questions that weren’t solved for years are resolved. All of this was solved in a very short period of time. That’s why there are no prerequisites for the Crimean Tatars to have systematic discontent”, he said.

At the same time, now there is discontent that grows between the Mejlis inside Ukraine, with the Kiev authorities.