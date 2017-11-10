Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

10/11/2017

The people’s deputy Nestor Shufrych from the “Opposition Bloc” switched to the party “For Life” of Vadim Rabinovich and Evgeny Murayev.

Evgeny Murayev, who published a photo with Shufrych showing his new party membership card, reported about this on his page on a social network.

“Our numbers have grown. Nestor Shufrych in our case confirms that ‘East and West are together’. And if to be serious, the reasons that brought him into our party are close and clear, because I personally left the Oppoblok faction for the same motives. It is impossible, to be in a political force that speaks everywhere about its furious opposition, but regularly moonlights for the power,” he wrote.

According to Murayev, he shares with Shufrych a common vision of the world, and they think alike.

“We are glad that now he is with us, that our position attracts strong and clever people. The more of them will unite — the sooner changes for the better will come”.

As a reminder, Nestor Shufrych is one of the Ukrainian political long-livers. In the past he was Viktor Medvedchuk’s colleague in the Social Democratic Party of Ukraine (united), then a party member of the “Party of Regions” and “Opposition Bloc”.

It is interesting that Kiev media connects Rabinovich and Murayev’s political project to Petro Poroshenko’s administration, which is interested in pushing controlled pseudo-opposition into parliament. Former people’s deputy from the “Party of Regions” Oleg Tsarev named the former head of customs Igor Kaletnik and the member of the “Opposition Bloc”, the oligarch Vadim Novinsky as among the sponsors of the party “For Life”. Besides this, according to Tsarev, the leaders of the political force of Evgeny Murayev and Vadim Rabinovich have partners also among the nationalists at power.

Thus, “Murayev acts for a union with Yulia Tymoshenko, and Rabinovich is categorically against it… Vadim Rabinovich was always close to the head of the SBU Valentyn Nalyvaichenko and the President Petro Poroshenko. The fact that this group was able to allow themselves to criticise the authorities in power without using personal attacks towards Poroshenko, and without posing a risk to themselves, unlike other oppositionists, is explained precisely by this,” explained Tsarev.