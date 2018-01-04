Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Donetsk and Lugansk will never agree to the deployment of an armed peacekeeping contingent on their territory if it mainly consists of soldiers of NATO countries. Such an opinion was expressed on the air of NSN by the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada former speaker of parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel made a statement that armed UN peacekeepers should be in Donbass on all the territory, including the “occupied” parts. If to deploy peacekeepers only on the contact line, it can be treated as a new border.

“If to do everything in the way that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany wants, then peacekeeping and NATO troops can be deployed directly near Moscow. The aim of the whole Maidan in Ukraine was to put NATO troops on the border with Russia. That’s why Germany and the US will insist on this scenario. If it doesn’t happen in one way, then it will happen in another,” said the interlocutor of the agency.

Tsarev is sure that neither Donetsk nor Lugansk will ever agree with Gabriel’s proposal, because the deployment in the DPR and LPR of a NATO contingent will actually mean an occupation by them.

“I don’t think that Donetsk and Lugansk will agree so indiscriminately to these proposals of Germany. The question demands discussion. What kind of troops they are is very important. If they are from Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia, then it will be possible to deploy them anywhere. If it is purely a NATO contingent, then their deployment across all territory of the DPR and LPR will actually be an occupation. Donetsk and Lugansk is unlikely to opt for this,” concluded Oleg Tsarev.

On September 5th at the UN Security Council Moscow introduced a resolution on peacekeepers in Donbass. The proposal mentions the deployment of a mission on the line of demarcation between the militia of the unrecognised republics and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.