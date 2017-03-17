Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine told NSN why the court constantly postpones the hearing on his case and about the legality of the procedure in absentia.



In Shevchenkivskiy district court of Ukraine the hearing on the case against the former People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleg Tsarev began, wrote the Ukrainian “Comments” agency. The court accuses Tsarev of an infringement of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the hearing begun, despite the absence of the defendant.

The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the former speaker of parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev in a conversation with NSN said that he tried to render assistance to the investigation, however the Ukrainian authorities refused contact.

“The court for a very long tried to apply a procedure in absentia. But there are a lot of legislative discrepancies, and for this reason the prosecutor’s office refused the case, and the court returned it back. I know that the procedure of conviction in absentia is adopted legislatively, but, nevertheless, it is very imperfect. Apparently, the delays were connected precisely with this,” said Tsarev. “During this time I repeatedly publicly addressed the court with an offer for cooperation. Through social networks I left a phone number, address, and said that from the point of view of the Ukrainian power I am in Ukrainian territory. I guaranteed safety to those people who can come to interrogate me, I agreed to give a testimony. Especially as I have enough information concerning the cases of the snipers of the ‘Heavenly Hundred’ on Madain — with surnames and addresses. I would share it with pleasure,” stated the former Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Tsarev, the Russian authorities did not address him in connection with the announcement of a manhunt initiated in Kiev. As for his property that was withdrawn from the former Ukrainian parliamentarian, Tsarev stated that all information about the persons who appropriated it is on the website of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine.

“My property in Ukraine was appropriated by group of comrades of Kolomoisky, among them — Korban, Filatov, Vyacheslav Oleynik, Mikhail Koshlyak. On the website of the Prosecutor General’s Office there are acknowledgments in which Korban (Ukrainian businessman and politician) described the procedure of seizing these assets. He wrote how and for what needs he spent such a sum of money for each asset — for the bribery of officials and internal mutual settlements between participants of this group,” concluded Tsarev.

As a reminder, the case against Oleg Tsarev has been underway in Ukraine since 2014, when he voluntarily left the country. The court accuses the former People’s Deputy of making calls for the violation of the integrity of Ukraine in May, 2014.