Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:29:31

27/10/2017

In a conversation with NSN the politician said that he considers the Ukrainian investigators’ version of events about Kadyrov’s participation to be unlikely…



Ukrainian law enforcement bodies consider an operation by the Russian special services or the environment of the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov as the priority version of events concerning the attempt to assassination the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Radical party Igor Mosiychuk. This was stated in particular by the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Varchenko. Mosiychuk’s threat to come for Kadyrov for Grozny after he publicly shot at a portrait of the Governor of Chechnya in December, 2014, is specified as the motive.

The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleg Tsarev considers the Ukrainian investigators’ version of events to be unlikely.

“The best proof that Ramzan Kadyrov isn’t behind the attempt to kill Mosiychuk is the fact that Mosiychuk is alive. Among Ukrainian politicians it is very fashionable to say that the Russian special services try to assassinate them. There were about 100 such announced assassination attempts, if to look in the media,. As a rule, all the targets of these assassination attempts are alive. Kadyrov made a statement about Mosiychuk when Ukrainian deputies supported the criminals who conducted terrorist attacks in Chechnya,” recalled the interlocutor of NSN.

According to him, Kadyrov’s reaction was absolutely correct: he appeal to the General-Prosecutor and Investigative Committee, a criminal case was opened against three Ukrainian deputies for appeals to commit acts of terrorism.

“In response he begun to shoot at his portrait, to call for some kind of conflict. I think that Ramzan should just ignore it, and not engage in dialogue. To limited himself to a purely official response,” added Tsarev.

He expressed confidence that the cause of the explosion that injured Mosiychuk resides inside Ukraine.

“The deputy Mosiychuk is a criminal. He was in prison on a criminal case, and then got involved in this coup. Law enforcement bodies should be engaged in an investigation, but practice shows that no such episode was investigated. It is favorable for the Ukrainian authorities to blame Russia for all their troubles. Besides, Mosiychuk actively acted and opposes Poroshenko. A similar situation surrounded Pavel Sheremet’s murder,” noted the politician. “I was very much surprised by Mosiychuk’s statement – that this is the first assassination attempt on a politician of such a level. I recall that a number of my colleagues – People’s Deputies (Verkhovna Rada) – actually died, and their death still hasn’t been investigated. Including Mikhail Chechetov, Aleksandr Peklushenko. This list can be continued,” said Tsarev.

As a reminder, on January, 2014, Mosiychuk was sentenced to six years of prison for preparing a terrorist attack, he was released and rehabilitated after Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown. The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Party of Regions Mikhail Chechetov and the former governor of Zaporizhia Aleksandr Peklushenko, according to the official version of events, both committed suicide in February-March, 2015.