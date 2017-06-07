Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

07/06/2017

In Ukraine it is understood that to again put Yulia Tymoshenko in prison for the “gas affair” is unlikely to happen, therefore they develop alternative options to put pressure on her. One of the most radical scenarios is considered to be her physical elimination, thinks the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleg Tsarev.

Question of Yulia Tymoshenko’s “treason”

The leader of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction Artur Gerasimov demanded to consider the question of Tymoshenko’s “treason” for the gas contracts signed with Russia in 2009. She, in turn, called all these accusations a “dirty campaign”, and reported about her intention to initiate reciprocal proceedings against the acting Ukrainian power.

“By putting forward claims and charges to Tymoshenko, Poroshenko with his team follows the path of Yanukovych. At first he adopted tough laws in respect to regulation of activity of the media and non-governmental organizations in Ukraine. Moreover, they look much more rigid than what was adopted at the time of Yanukovych, while Poroshenko himself called them anti-democratic. In addition to all of this, the problem of corruption was felt only more sharply in recent years. The detention of Yulia Tymoshenko who served a sentence for earlier abusing her powers will become the final straw. But her release from custody in Ukrainian society is considered as an achievement of Maidan, that’s why it is unlikely that she will return to prison. Besides this, there is the relevant decision of the Supreme Court, which in 2014 closed the ‘gas affair’ for a lack of evidence’,” commented the politician to FBA “Economy Today”.

The scenario of the physical elimination of Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko calls the charges of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko hysteria against the “Fatherland” party and urges to discharge from power the corrupted, unprecedentedly cynical, and clan power of Poroshenko. She accuses the acting authorities and Poroshenko himself of overestimating beyond all limits the energy tariffs, as well as using the conflict in Donbass for personal enrichment and covering up mad corruption in Ukraine. It is precisely these reasons that she uses to explain the hatred of people towards the acting authorities.