Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

rueconomics.ru

In Ukraine it is understood that to again put Yulia Tymoshenko in prison for the "gas affair" is unlikely to happen, therefore they develop alternative options to put pressure on her. One of the most radical scenarios is considered to be her physical elimination, thinks the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleg Tsarev.

Question of Yulia Tymoshenko's "treason"

The leader of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction Artur Gerasimov demanded to consider the question of Tymoshenko's "treason" for the gas contracts signed with Russia in 2009. She, in turn, called all these accusations a "dirty campaign", and reported about her intention to initiate reciprocal proceedings against the acting Ukrainian power.

"By putting forward claims and charges to Tymoshenko, Poroshenko with his team follows the path of Yanukovych. At first he adopted tough laws in respect to regulation of activity of the media and non-governmental organizations in Ukraine. Moreover, they look much more rigid than what was adopted at the time of Yanukovych, while Poroshenko himself called them anti-democratic. In addition to all of this, the problem of corruption was felt only more sharply in recent years. The detention of Yulia Tymoshenko who served a sentence for earlier abusing her powers will become the final straw. But her release from custody in Ukrainian society is considered as an achievement of Maidan, that's why it is unlikely that she will return to prison. Besides this, there is the relevant decision of the Supreme Court, which in 2014 closed the 'gas affair' for a lack of evidence'," commented the politician to FBA "Economy Today".

The scenario of the physical elimination of Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko calls the charges of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko hysteria against the "Fatherland" party and urges to discharge from power the corrupted, unprecedentedly cynical, and clan power of Poroshenko. She accuses the acting authorities and Poroshenko himself of overestimating beyond all limits the energy tariffs, as well as using the conflict in Donbass for personal enrichment and covering up mad corruption in Ukraine. It is precisely these reasons that she uses to explain the hatred of people towards the acting authorities.

"The actions of Poroshenko and his supporters are quite clear. For him, as well as for Yanukovych, Yulia Tymoshenko is the main competitor in presidential elections. Today her rating is higher than Poroshenko's. And in conditions when all in Ukraine speak about early presidential and parliamentary elections, it is necessary to take some steps already now. Accusations aimed at Tymoshenko will continue, she will be discredited and accused for the sake of downgrading her rating. But this is not the only scenario. A while ago in the Kiev establishment the understanding arrived that it will already not be possible to jail Tymoshenko for the same affair. As one of the alternatives, the scenario of her physical elimination was seriously developed. Such an especially actual approach was considered during the period when she actively made strong anti-Russian statements. Subsequently they were going to blame Russia, which allegedly eliminated the prominent Ukrainian politician. If Poroshenko's team doesn't manage to localize Tymoshenko in other ways, a return to this radical scenario can't be excluded. For now, Kiev will place a stake on Savchenko and other politicians capable of taking votes away from Tymoshenko," summarises Oleg Tsarev.