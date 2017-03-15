

Nazism transforms people into animals in Ukraine. This was stated on the air of the program “Osobaya Statya” with Aleksey Gudoshnikov by the speaker of the Parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev.

“If you take a Ukrainian history textbook and tear out all the pages that relate to Russia, only one page will remain, and on this page Bandera and Shukhevych will be written,” stressed Tsarev.

“Why is Nazism banned globally? Because it’s a terrible weapon. Humans for millions of years lived like an animal, and only a few hundred thousand years ago did human consciousness arrive. And Nazism, fascism is the returning to the animal, it makes people like animals. That’s why it’s exactly like a virus, like a disease, it should be banned, because even in such a good country like Ukraine we can receive what we have now. It can be received in Poland and in such the highly developed and cultured country Germany once was,” the expert continued.