Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:10:49

17/05/2017

The head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic Igor Plotnitsky named pro-Russian authorities as the main condition of the return of the LPR to the structure of Ukraine. The former speaker of parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev stated to NSN that sooner or later this condition will be satisfied.

“There is logic in this. It is impossible to implement the Minsk Agreement if there are in power people who hate the residents of Donbass. Ukraine with Russia are together for more than 1,000 years. It was repeatedly tried to divide us, but eventually we always united. There are no doubts that sooner or later the power in Ukraine will not be anti-Russian minded,” assures Tsarev.

Igor Plotnitsky also specified that there can’t be a question about the return of the LPR to the structure of Ukraine while the anti-Russian rhetoric in power remains. According to him, now Lugansk comes into contact with other countries. In particular, negotiations with Belarus, China, and Turkey on coal supply are conducted, reports Izvestia.