Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:54:48

07/02/2018



The “anti-Banderist” law adopted in Poland can threaten Ukrainian deputies with arrests. Such an opinion was expressed on the air of Radio “Sputnik in Crimea” by the former deputy of Ukraine Oleg Tsarev.

On February 6th, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda signed a law criminalising propaganda of the ideology of Ukrainian nationalists, the denial of the Volyn massacre, and statements about the collaboration of the Polish people with Nazis during World War II. The document will be sent for consideration in the Constitutional court. Ukraine already commented on the law: the Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said that laws won’t help Poland in the question of historical truth, since it has no national borders.

“Fear is heard in the speeches of Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, because there is no understanding of how this law will be implemented… The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and ministers repeatedly spoke in favor of Ukrainian nationalists and Banderists. It turns out that Poland can open a criminal case for each of them, and should such an official enter Poland, they can be arrested. Everything will depend on how this law will be applied. If the Poles implement it literally, then for Ukraine it is a catastrophe,” said Tsarev.

As he considers, the adopted document is the natural reaction of Poland towards events in Ukraine.

“This is not just the whim of one official, the Poles are outraged by the rampant Ukrainian nationalism that is observed in Ukraine. Roads are named after Bandera and Shukhevych, the birthday of UPA became a public holiday, Banderist black-red banners are present at governmental activities along with the Ukrainian flag. Murder will out, all of this is becoming known in Europe. Poland is the first to react to these manifestations, since it is the most affected by Ukrainian nationalists,” noted the politician.

At the same time he stressed that the Ukrainian people have no relation to Banderists. Nationalism is imposed on the country by a separate layer of power.