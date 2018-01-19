Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The party of war dug out an axe and forced Ukraine to refuse the peace process in Donbass. Poroshenko couldn’t cope with the pressure of nationalists.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the reintegration of Donbass at the second reading on January 18th. The bill initiated by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko was supported by 280 deputies, the necessary minimum of which had to 226 votes. From hereon-in Kiev calls the territories of the Lugansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics “occupied”, and Russia – the occupying country, and documents the concept of “Russian aggression”. This innovation isn’t limited to new terminology. The essence and methods of the reintegration of the region consists of a power scenario, which is contrary to the Minsk Agreements. The law allows the use of the regular army in the east without a declaration of war.

Commenting on the decision of the Ukrainian parliamentarians for the Politics Today news agency, the director of the Kiev Center of Political Studies and Conflictology Mikhail Pogrebinsky assumed that the bill isn’t directly connected to escalated military operations. The expert sees consequences of another character after the adoption of the aforementioned document.

“Hotheads received the green light for any provocations. The party of war’s picture of the world is authenticated in the legislative field of Ukraine. This can provoke, but I don’t see the country’s leaders having a direct interest in starting serious military operations. It would open a Pandora’s box, and the chances of a witch-hunt taking place inside Ukraine would sharply increase,” he said.



Mikhail Pogrebinsky believes that the law enforcement departments of Ukraine receive a peculiar carte blanche for repression inside the country. Any contact with Russia can be perceived by the special services as contact with representatives of the hostile party.

“If Russia is recognised as a country aggressor, the occupier, any contact that isn’t approved by the SBU can be interpreted as contact with the enemy. Even my conversation with you. Because I, as it turns out, cooperate with the occupier country. This indeed starts a witch-hunt,” explains the political scientist.

In addition, according to Pogrebinsky, this law creates big problems for the Minsk process. The expert is sure that Moscow isn’t interested in aggravating the situation before presidential elections. And now Russia has all grounds to state that with this law Ukraine actually exits the Minsk process and there is no reason to continue this senseless talk.

“I believe that Moscow will take a resolute position after the FIFA World Cup,” assumed Pogrebinsky.



The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and former speaker of the parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev told the agency that he had no doubts about the result of the vote, which crossed out the reached agreements in Minsk.

“It was clear that everything was heading towards this. If the authorities weren’t going to adopt this law, they wouldn’t fight so furiously for the cancellation of some amendments, which definitively discredited the Ukrainian authorities in the opinion of the world community. Poroshenko faced a dilemma: to adopt a decision in favour of the foreign policy agenda and to make progress in relation to the Minsk Agreements, or to move towards the party of war, embedding himself in the internal political agenda. Now the biggest force and threat for Poroshenko is posed by nationalists. In choosing between the West – which is far, and nationalists – who are closer, Poroshenko chose the latter,” said the former deputy.



Tsarev doubts that today Kiev is ready for a new stage of the military campaign in Donbass. He believes that the conflict will remain in a frozen state and will be followed by the periodic shelling of areas along the contact line. The interlocutor of “Politics Today” considers the current situation to be unprecedented: