04/02/2017

The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the former speaker of the parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev stated to NSN that the blockade of the highway from Donbass to Mariupol and Kurakhovo is a blow to the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

“And it is Poroshenko’s enemies who organised blockade. People who wanted to land a blow mainly on Poroshenko. The Republics won’t suffer from this. The longer it goes on, the stronger the situation tears off the Republics from Ukraine and brings them to Russia. When they blockaded Crimea, they thought that there will be a catastrophe on the peninsula, but it turned out on the contrary,” noted the interlocutor.

According to Oleg Tsarev, a meeting took place in Kiev in which the decision on the dispersal of the blockade was made.

“In this situation Poroshenko either disperses the blockade and becomes the enemy of Ukrainian ‘patriots’, or Poroshenko receives a humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine. At this meeting, where Avakov, Turchynov, and security officers were present, the strict command to disperse was given. This information was taken away for execution, but whether Poroshenko will cancel it remains to be seen,” said Tsarev to NSN.

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Aleksandr Zakharchenko announced a trade blockade against Ukraine. Earlier he reported about a blockade by the UAF of highways to Mariupol and Kurakhovo. According to Zakharchenko, soon people won’t be able to travel out of the DPR, reports “Interfax”.