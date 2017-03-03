Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

03/03/2017



The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and the speaker of parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev described to “Economy Today” in what circumstances the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko can urgently leave the country and why he already now has started to prepare himself to flee.

Poroshenko is preparing to flee

Earlier, another former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Vladimir Oleinik accused Poroshenko of preparing to fly to Spain. Tsarev considers that Oleinik’s information is close to the truth.

“Really, Poroshenko already for a long time has been building for himself a villa in Spain. In the situation that Ukraine is currently in it is vitally necessary for Poroshenko to think over for himself a back-up plan. The laws work worse and worse in Ukraine, and power passes over to leaders of voluntary battalions. I recall that on the third anniversary of Maidan thousands of nationalists marched on streets of Kiev. What security system it is possible to speak of if nobody could stop the commander of the ‘Azov’ battalion Andrey Biletsky on the way to the Verkhovna Rada, in which he read a memorandum from the tribune. The permissiveness of nationalists is especially brightly visible against the background of the blockade of Donbass. They do not react to the demands of either the Prime Minister or the President to life the blockade, nor to similar appeals of representatives of the world community. All these cases confirm that the main force in Ukraine today are voluntary battalions today, and not the law, the Constitution, or the President,” commented the politician.

Nobody will defend Poroshenko

In the event of a threat of the forcible seizure of power, fleeing from Ukraine is considered by Poroshenko among the very first options.