23:45:01

13/02/2018



The former President of Georgia and the former governor of the Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili, whose name is connected to almost all internal political events within the last several months in Ukraine, was detained by employees of the State Border service of Ukraine in one of the restaurants of Kiev and threw him out of the country’s borders.

According to the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleg Tsarev, Mikheil Saakashvili at the time tried to reach an agreement with Poroshenko about the termination of protest actions in exchange for him remaining on the territory of Ukraine, despite the deprivation of his Ukrainian nationality.

“After Saakashvili understood that Poroshenko deceived him, he continued the protest actions. Finally, Saakashvili wasn’t helped neither by attempts to reach an agreement with Poroshenko nor by attempts to put pressure on him,” stated the politician. “If to be guided by the principle that Saakashvili was deported because he arrived to Ukraine having a problematic passport, then it also necessary to deport Petro Poroshenko to the Maldives, considering that he flew there also not under his own passport,” continued Tsarev.

The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada expressed doubt that Mikheil Saakashvili will be able to return again to Ukraine. In his opinion, this is connected to the fact that the deported lost all his allies, who used him as Poroshenko’s battering ram.

“At some point Saakashvili was very needed by Kolomoisky, Tymoshenko, and a number of politicians who worked against Poroshenko,” claims Tsarev. “Now he fulfilled his function — he shook Poroshenko’s regime, and Poroshenko’s opponents don’t need Saakashvili any more. By remaining in Ukraine, he took attention away from Tymoshenko, who before this was the brightest politician, but against the background of Saakashvili he was a little lost. Now Poroshenko’s opponents place a stake on Tymoshenko, who Saakashvili began to impede. Besides this, the support of ‘mikhomaidan’ wasn’t cheap at all. And when the London court limited Kolomoisky’s expenses to $20,000 pounds a week, the latter stopped financing Saakashvili and all protest actions in Ukraine. Therefore, I think that Saakashvili’s deportation won’t cause a Maidan or Poroshenko’s overthrow”.

According to Tsarev, Mikheil Saakashvili crossed out Poroshenko’s second presidential term, having painfully struck him not so much by his own actions, but by the inability of Poroshenko to quell them.