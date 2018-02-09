Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The head of “Svoboda” and People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the III, IV, and VII convocations, Oleg Tyagnybok on the air of the ZIK TV channel stated that military pensioners must be deprived of benefits and pensions because they served the occupational communist regime.

“All of these Soviet so-called veterans who received enormous privileges during the occupational regime – which was called the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic – received unreasonable pensions, in comparison with other pensioners. They in general must today be deprived as representatives of the occupational regime, of any material supplements under the current Ukrainian government,” stated Oleg Tyagnybok.

At the same time users of Facebook consider such a statement strange to be strange in the very least, considering the past of the politician and his father.



“I served the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and the Ukrainian people for 13 years, and Ukraine [after dismantlement of the USSR – ed] and the Ukrainian people for 14 years. And Tyagnybok – who did he serve and for how long? Let him present his biography, we will see! I think that the people opened their eyes, and understood who is who! The last parliamentary elections were the result of this!” asks Arsen Pogosyan.

Users of social media advise the former Komsomol member Tyagnybok also to not forget about his father.

“And who did his father serve? Did he forget when he was in the army [1987-1989 – ed] and was a Komsomol member [1982-1989 – ed], and who brought him up? Why disrupt peace in Ukraine? I don’t understand!” writes Nikolay Kirichatiy.

As a reminder, the minister of social policy Andrey Reva said that pensions are small in Ukraine because of the Soviet Union, at the time of which people received very small salaries.

