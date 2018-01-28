Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

To start with it is necessary to understand who and what stands behind the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban a big group of outstanding Russian athletes from the Olympic games in Pyeongchang. The team of the Russian Federation will go to South Korea almost reduced by half and decapitated. In all types of winter sports, except snowboarding, they won’t have enough firepower.

It would seem that the irrepressible activities of the IOC aimed at the withdrawal from competitions of the best Russian athletes don’t correspond to common sense already because as a result it will be a “half-olympiad”. It will be competitions that lost their prestige and where there won’t be many new records. Instead of the further development of elite sport, there will be degradation.

However, this doesn’t disturb the heads of the IOC. They blindly rush to punish Russians, having already forgotten that at first there was a wave of accusations of doping, while now accusations aren’t even sounded. And the IOC very much does its utmost: it wants to not just punish Russian athletes, but also to humiliate them. It seemed to officials of the International Olympic Committee that it wasn’t enough that the Russian Federation team will appear at the Olympic Games as a team of outcasts – in faceless suits without signs of national identity and their own flag. And so that everyone sees: here they are, these Russians who violated the anti-doping rules. The IOC goes further: so that it is clear that “these Russians” aren’t part of the civilised world; the rules of conduct for them were especially developed, and it is forbidden to violate them. Control promises to be severe – for the slightest violation there will be disqualification – individual or general removal from competitions. Russians must behave in strict accordance with the instructions issued to them even in their free time.

And what can be said about the forthcoming refereeing… Experienced Russian Olympians constantly faced biased judges even before, with a distortion of results. Now they wait for this disgusting custom to be imparted to the international community up to the level of a paranoia under the slogan “Condemn the Russian”.

In the near future the answer of the IOC to the appeal of a number of faultlessly “pure” Russian athletes concerning the ban from participating in the Games will arrive. After all, nobody explained to them the reason for this ban. But their hopes that the sports Themis that was seduced by someone will treat them fairly are unlikely to come true. In such cases mistakes are generally rare, and don’t have a mass character. And it is clear to all that this developed and somewhere approved political step (precisely political!) is only one from a sequence of steps in the systematic and cruel discreditation of Russian sport, and thus – Russia.

It is necessary to fully realise that the attack on Russian sport that began in 2016 didn’t subside, but on the contrary: it is being conducted more and more fiercely. And the organisers of this attack achieved considerable success. For some reason everything happens the way they want it to. In 2016, the IOC under the leadership of Thomas Bach, who is still clinging to the disappearing spirit of equal rights, managed to partially repel the false accusations of the McLaren Report and to adopt a compromise solution. But today it is other – secret – springs that work inside the International Olympic Committee. And “good old” Thomas Bach, who in Russia was considered as a friend, is already not a friend for Russians. What he is doing now and how he comments on his actions shows that someone took care of his “transformation”.

“The IOC wanted to give to a new generation of athletes in Russia the chance to be at the Olympic Games and to be ambassadors for new, “pure” Russian sport,” stated Bach, and didn’t allow Russia’s Olympic youth to participate at the Games. Russia faced untruth, slander, and discrimination.

And do things in international politics happen any differently? “I crushed ISIS in Syria and Iraq,” stated Trump in Davos with a straight face. He probably forgot that he isn’t in the circus, and that his red hair is not a wig. His latest gaffe would be amusing if not for the price that was paid by Russia for the victory over a terrorist monster.

Russia annexed Crimea and wages war in Donbass – squall the western media and western politicians, declaring economic sanctions against the Russian Federation. They probably mixed up addresses [to blame Ukraine instead of Russia – ed]. After all, for a real war against Yugoslavia, for ethnic cleaning in Kosovo, for a separation of these Serbian parts of the world from their motherland no punishment has yet arrived.

Russia prepares war against its neighbors – loudly declares NATO, pumping up their border territories with military structures.

There is no freedom of speech in Russia – harp on the bosses of information wars, thrusting their green pieces of paper towards Russian NGOs unhindered.

This list can be continued, and sports sanctions logically occupy in it a strictly defined place. They are part of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia.

All of us are insulted, but our athletes in particular – their dreams of participating in the holiday of sport won’t come true.

The time to understand that the former times of the West’s hypocritical friendship with Russia ended came long ago. Russia pleased the West when it, represented by their timeservers, participated in the Belavezha conspiracy; when it smashed its own economy; when it endured aggression against Serbian brothers; when it provided an air corridor to Afghanistan for the defeat of those “responsible for the 9/11 tragedy”, and did everything that was necessary for the West.

Now Russia doesn’t do this. It remembered its own national interests, its national dignity. This is intolerable for the West, we must be punished for this. In Washington and the NATO offices an independent and strong Russia was already erased from the political map of the world. To allow it to be reborn is impossible. And they will strike in such a way that only Anglo-Saxons can – systematically, despicably, ruthlessly, with a smile on their face.

The Olympic Games is not the last episode of the hybrid war against Russia. Other tests will come.

And perhaps this is for the best? After all, through these tests Russians grow stronger.