Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:40:48

05/11/2017



On November 5th, at around 17:00, three children were wounded due to the detonation of an unexploded round of ammunition that was earlier fired across Donetsk by the UAF. The explosion happened at the playground of school number 110 in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. One of the children died in hospital from a shrapnel wound to the head, two others are in hospital with shrapnel-explosive leg injuries.

Comment of DPR journalist Irina Lashkevich:

Petrovsky is one of the most shelled districts. The children know that it is forbidden to touch unfamiliar objects, and to go to the green zone. But children are children. It was interesting for them. One of the boys threw a brick at the projectile. War takes lives regardless of age. While the boys were being operated on, the UAF fired Grads at Donetsk. The shelling of the city was ongoing. This is how we have lived for more than three years. Nothing changes, but people die every day.