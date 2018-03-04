Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

14:40:36

04/03/2018



The People’s Deputy of Ukraine Aleksandr Onishchenko gave his first big exclusive interview to the Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne from Spain, during which he spoke about the reverse side of big-time Ukrainian politics.

Onishchenko is a very odious and controversial figure, however there is no doubt that he knows everything about who the President Petro Poroshenko is, since several years ago he constantly visited the administration of the head of the Ukrainian State.

The people’s deputy described why the President in 2014 wanted to eliminate the Prime Minister of that time Arseny Yatsenyuk from power. The parliamentarian remembered that in 2014 Yatsenyuk’s faction gathered a large number of votes in the Verkhovna Rada, much more than the “Bloc of Petro Poroshenko”. Onishchenko explained this by the fact that back then “all financial streams” were under the control of the former Prime Minister’s team. According to the people’s deputy, at the request of the President to eliminate Yatsenyuk from power, “there was a need to reveal all his corruption schemes”.

“All State enterprises were under the control of Yatsenyuk. It is from there that they carried out their schemes and it is with this money that they financed themselves. Of course, Petro Poroshenko watched all of this with envious eyes and dreamed of ‘removing’ Yatsenyuk and all his people, in order to be engaged in all of this,” said Onishchenko.

He further noted that the Administration of the President of Ukraine paid for the votes of People’s Deputies of parliament: the sums reached from $20,000 to $100,000 dollars for one vote, depending on how valuable the draft bill is.

Besides this, Onishchenko described the process of delivering money.