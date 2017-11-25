Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

01:22:38

Members of the Serbian Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs of Skupština (parliament) reported to their Russian colleagues about the unprecedented pressure being put on Belgrade by NATO with the purpose of inclining it to join the North Atlantic Alliance, said the vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council Andrey Klimov to journalists in Belgrade on Friday.

On November 25th and 26th a Russian parliamentary delegation led by Klimov, which includes the member of the Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Foreign Affairs Sergey Zheleznyak, Senator Oksana Belokon, and also the Vice Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy, visits Serbia. On Friday a meeting between Russians and their colleagues in Skupština took place.

“Unprecedented pressure is now being put on Serbs, today in a conversation with members of their committee on defense and internal affairs they assured that there is very powerful pushing in order to rouse them to enter NATO. This contradicts those official statements that we always hear from NATO structures – that we allegedly don’t force anyone to come to us, and that they come to us, and we can’t refuse them,” said Klimov.

He noted that it is not for the first time when in a conversation with regional partners it becomes clear that “attempts are being made to literally shove them into this military organization”.

According to the parliamentary resolution of 2007, Serbia adheres to neutrality concerning military alliances, however the parliament of the country ratified on February 12th, 2016, the document on diplomatic immunity for representatives of NATO and logistical support on the territory of the republic.

The Individual Partnership Action Plan with NATO (IPAP) came into force in March, 2015; the document defines educational-technical cooperation, joint exercises, and the creation of a positive image of the alliance in Serbian society. At the same time, in 2013 the parliament of Serbia received the status of observer in the Parliamentary assembly of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization).