Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:40:32

03/06/2017

A bill on the free circulation of weapons among those who served in the army and law enforcement agencies of the population will be introduced in the autumn in the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated in an interview to “Channel 5” by the People’s Deputy Sergey Pashinsky.

“My position is rather clear. I know that my colleagues are writing the relevant bill now, I am ready to sign it. I consider that this is the first step that should be taken. To define those categories of people to which we aren’t afraid to give handguns to: people who without questions served in the military, who without question served in the National Police, and in the SBU,” stated Pashinsky.

According to him, the relevant bill will be sent to the Rada this autumn. The free flow of weapons in connection with the rise in crime is even more often used by various politicians in their rhetoric. At the same time, one of the first to lobby for this measure were the nationalists.

Earlier in Kiev an assassination attempt was committed on one of fighters of battalion of Dzhokhar Dudayev Adam Osmayev, who in Russia is accused of attempting to murder the President Vladimir Putin. Upon meeting him, a man who presented himself as the journalist from Le Monde Alex Verner, pulled out a gun and opened fire. In reply Osmayev’s wife — the fighter of battalion of Dzhokhar Dudayev Amina Akuyeva fired 4 shots at the attacker from a Makarov pistol. Both victims were delivered to the intensive care unit.