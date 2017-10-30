Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:39:38

30/10/2017



As of 2020 the rules of entry into the Schengen area will change for citizens of countries where a visa-free regime with the EU operates…

This is connected to the tightening of the migration policy in the European Union countries, reports the Segodnaya” publication.

If now a biometric passport is enough for a trip to Europe, then in two years preliminary authorization in the ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) is necessary.

It will be necessary for citizens aged 18 up to 60 years to register every three years. Filling out a form online will cost €10. The introduction of the ETIAS will also result in the injecting of a large sum from the European budget — more than €200 million, plus another €85 million for annual maintenance.

On October 19th the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) approved changes to the rules of entrance for visa-free countries. In total there are 60 of such countries.

According to the new legislative amendments, the system of preliminary electronic registration ETIAS will be in operation by 2020.

“In general this proposal is not new. The European Commission works on it since 2008. A main objective of ETIAS — collection of information about compliance of possibility of foreign citizens to travel to the EU and definitions, whether such travelers create a threat to security. Such steps are taken by the EU in response to the increased risk of terrorist attacks in the European countries,” said the member of the committee of LIBE Michał Boni.

Nine years ago Germany and France took the initiative to introduce preliminary registration for visa-free travellers. But then the idea of Paris and Berlin was not supported in the EU. Now in the conditions of a migratory crisis this idea will most likely be realized.

In turn the member of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and people’s deputy from the “Bloc of Petro Poroshenko” Vladimir Aryev reported that Ukraine, as of January 1, 2018, also plans to introduce a similar form of preliminary online registration in relation to the citizens of Russia.

