Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:53:03

03/03/2018



Ukraine is a very convenient training ground for experiments conducted by the US in the sphere of information wars. But at the same time Ukraine deprives itself of political subjectness, sovereignty, and the right to independently deal with issues of national security, since it is “actually being privatised” by a third party, notes the deputy director of Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia Nikita Danyuk.

DARPA projects in Ukraine



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) stated its determination to start the implementation of a number of projects of cooperation with the government of Ukraine. The head of DARPA Steven Walker refused to reveal the details of this cooperation, but specified that the projects are connected to informational and methods of countering Moscow in “hybrid war”.

“Ukraine is a very convenient sphere for the creation of various structures that will work in the information sphere. It is no secret that in Ukraine, despite all the attempts of the present government to limit the use of the Russian language, it still remains the main language of household communication, including on social networks.



At the same time, on the territory of Eastern Europe and the Baltic states there are various centers, whose activity aims at working with the formation of certain ideas in the Russian-speaking segment of the Internet. And Ukraine is very convenient training ground for new experiments conducted by the US in the sphere of carrying out information wars in relation to the Russian Federation. After all, one shouldn’t forget that today it is exactly the information environment that is one of the main platforms of clashes between the collective West and our State,” commented the expert to FBA “Economy Today”.

The “Privatisation” of Ukraine

As Danyuk notes, in recent years the West tries to absolutely groundlessly accused our country [Russia – ed] of spreading various destructive propaganda, planting disinformation, and creating fake accounts on social networks. But in reality there is the completely opposite situation. This same DARPA for certain will try to create in Ukraine its own “correct” information background, pumping the Russian-speaking space of the Internet with these same ideas and pieces of news that are favorable to the Pentagon.