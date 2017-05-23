Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

23:00:43

23/05/2017



A powerful quote.

“According to [Theresa] May, terrorism is always a crime against innocent people, however this terrorist attack surpassed all others, because the suicide bomber chose as his target the most young citizens of Great Britain — teenagers and children”.

Possibly, listening to this pathetic sh*t, the residents of Syria were strongly surprised. Because they are told that nobody kills their children. That the blood shed and massacres at their home is the opposition’s fight against a bloody tyrant. And that it is good, correct, and necessary for all people with pale faces.

And in Donetsk they probably could be surprised too. There, dozens of children were killed by the Banderist UAF. And nothing. And somehow in London they aren’t worried. On the contrary, they tacitly approved.

And it is clear – all people are equal, but some are more equal than others.

Whether the death of a child is a tragedy depends on the place the terrorist attack was committed. If it is in Moscow, Beslan, Damascus, or Donetsk, then it is possible not to mourn.

If it is in Manchester or Paris, then there will be tears, grief, avatars, and illuminated buildings.

First and second class people. Grief of the first and second class.