Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:15:48

04/06/2017

The Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, who recently returned from Donbass, answered the questions of visitors of the book fair “Red Square”. Many questions were asked at the meeting with the writer concerning the situation that developed on the territory of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR.

“For the last one and a half years 200,000 people returned to Donetsk from Ukraine and Russia. And, as it is paradoxical, it’s a ratio as such: for every 199 people from Ukraine – one from Russia. I.e. people who went there, to ‘that’ Ukraine, they didn’t become accustomed, as a rule, there and, actually, they didn’t find that it is the Ukraine that existed before 2013. That Ukraine doesn’t exist any more. There is no possibility any more to return to that remarkable Ukraine. That’s why people, choosing between that Ukraine and the DPR, choose Donetsk,” said Zakhar Prilepin.

It should be noted that nowadays the famous Russian writer is the deputy commander of one of the battalions of the Donbass militia.