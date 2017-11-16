Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

21:14:19

16/11/2017

A criminal case was opened concerning the People’s Deputy from the “Oppositional Bloc” party Evgeny Balitsky. The reason for the initiation of a criminal case was the deputy’s call for possible separation of the territory of his region from Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Zaporizhia region.

“It is established that the People’s Deputy of Ukraine elected from the Opposition Bloc in the city of Melitopol and the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhia region Evgeny Balitsky on the air of a Ukrainian TV channel expressed his opinion on the possibility of dividing up the territory of the region that he represents,” it is said in the statement. “I want you, members of your faction, and people who support you to quickly move to Russia and to never come back here again,” said Dmitry Korchinsky, the leader of the Ukrainian Orthodox religious and political organization “Brotherhood”.

In reply, Balitsky noted that with such a philosophy in Ukraine “Crimea has already left, and we won’t be able to return Donbass”.

“We will leave as the region that I represent. Aren’t you worried about the fact that we will separate from Ukraine as a whole region?” stressed Balitsky.

Balitsky later commented on the statement of the Zaporizhia Prosecutor’s office about the opening of a criminal case against him according to Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: