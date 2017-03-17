Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:35:30

The head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Igor Plotnitsky stated that the leaderships of the LPR and DPR regard the blockade by Kiev as de-facto recognition of the independence of the regions.

“After President Poroshenko officially announced the blockade at the government level, he actually rejected us. He had to leave and say before his people and before the people of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics: “Sorry, we do not consider you, you are not needed by us, we only need your territories”. From this point on, as soon as he signed it, we consider that it is de-facto recognition of our independence,” quotes RIA Novosti from Plotnitsky’s words.

The head of the DPR Aleksandr Zakharchenko noted that “the blockade is announced only to those who are recognized”.

On March 16th, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the termination of transport connections with Donbass.