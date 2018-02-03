Translated by Ollie Richardson

The director of non-State analytical center “Ukrainian Studio for Strategic Research” Yury Sirotyuk sent to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine Jan Peklo an invitation to the fifth Banderist reading, which will take place on February 9th in the columned hall of the Kiev City Council, reports “UNN” citing the message of the press service of the analytical center.

As was noted in the message, in the invitation sent to the representative of Poland, in particular, it is said: “Due to the catastrophic deterioration in relations between our countries, the growth of revanchism, and unreasonable historical myths imposed by propaganda of the Russian Federation, we consider it necessary to carry out an impartial and weighed analysis of the past and the present difficult relations between our people. We need a professional discussion about the international situation in which there is Ukraine and the region between the Baltic and Black Seas.

We consider that without an independent Ukraine there is no independent Poland, and only the final disintegration of the Russian Empire, which Stepan Bandera died fighting against, will bring prosperity to our States”.