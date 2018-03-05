

The Banderist torchlight procession that took place in Lvov on March 4th under anti-Polish slogans will become one more argument in favor of those forces in Warsaw that support zero tolerance in relation to the Ukrainian Nazis who have raised their heads.

This was stated by Konrad Rekas, a Polish journalist, analyst, and chairman of “Restytucja Kresów” association.

“Do the Banderists realise whose houses they are living in? Who really created Lvov, one of the most beautiful cities of Poland?

We could return to Lvov as friends, with investments, help, and reconstruction. However, if they only understand the language of force, then they can expect such force from the Polish side.

The remaining Polish friends are turning away from Ukrainian nationalism. Voters of the ‘Law and Justice’ Party more and more loudly demand the prosecution and punishment of Banderists and the termination of support for the authorities in Kiev.

Polish nationalists distance themselves from Ukrainian Nazis. The tolerance is finished. More than 70 years ago the Red Army and the Polish army jointly burned Banderism on Ukrainian land. If there will be a need, then we will do it again.

Ukraine must be liberated from the hands of Nazis, oligarchs, and thieves. We will do this with friendship and, by the way, we will preserve Polish heritage and property. The hour of history has already been stuck. The ‘Polish sirs” are closer than it seems to some in Ukraine,” said Rekas.